Reign of error: How Trump brought down the GOP
The Republican Party’s Faustian pact with Trump has left it morally and ideologically bankrupt
All bills come due. And the tab for the GOP’s capitulation to Trumpism has come far sooner, and at a far higher cost, than the Republican leaders who so assiduously enabled the outgoing president ever imagined.
Almost four years to the day since Trump’s inauguration and his fact-free “American carnage” address, the GOP is reeling at the very real wreckage Trump has wreaked on their party in just one term. And Trump, being...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Cathal Mac Coille: How Trump and social media fuelled a mass-delusion event
The attack on the Capitol Building in Washington DC didn’t happen in a vacuum but, instead, was the product of years of poisonous disinformation being spread online
After four years, none of this should be a surprise
Trump’s refusal to condemn the neo-Nazis among his supporters, his calls to ‘liberate’ states during lockdowns and his silence on a foiled plan to kidnap Wisconsin state governor Gretchen Whitmer and put her on trial for treason all led to the events in Washington last week
EU’s inaction on mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims in China is ‘deplorable’
European countries have failed to stand up for victims of human rights abuses, including an estimated one million in forced labour camps, MEP says
Is change coming to the US heartland?
In the Indiana town of South Bend, watching the inadequate performance of Mike Pence on the stump, it’s hard not to feel that this little blue oasis is a bellwether of things to come in one of the reddest states in America