Pronounced discomfort as Harris’s name becomes a political football

What’s in a name? In American politics, quite a lot. In particular, in Donald Trump’s America.

Consider the reaction of Tucker Carlson, the host of an often robustly antagonistic talk show on Fox News, on the night that Kamala Harris was announced as Joe Biden’s vice-presidential running-mate.

Richard Goodstein, who had advised the Clintons as well as other Democratic presidential nominees, stopped Carlson to tell him he was pronouncing...