Pandemic demands an end to political paralysis

With the world in the grip of a deadly, disruptive pandemic, it should be obvious that scientific, medical, economic, political, and other varieties of expertise are crucial to addressing the attendant health, economic, and psychological effects. Unfortunately, what should be obvious is not.

The problem, as we warned back in 2012, is that we are living in an era of policymaking paralysis.

“Government, business, financial and academic elites are not trusted,” we wrote back then....