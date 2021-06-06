Subscribe Today
World

Operation Topple Trump: prosecutors edge closer to criminal proceedings

The former US president and his family have been investigated by the authorities in the past, but no criminal charges have ever been brought. Could that all be about to change?

Marion McKeone
6th June, 2021
Operation Topple Trump: prosecutors edge closer to criminal proceedings
Donald Trump: his grip on the Republican Party has, if anything, strengthened since his defeat by Joe Biden last November. Picture: Getty

When Donald Trump was beaten by Joe Biden in November 2020, it wasn’t, as many predicted, the beginning of the end for the volatile property developer turned reality TV star turned US president.

Trump may be down, but he’s not out. He’s been cancelled by Twitter and Instagram and received a two-year suspension from Facebook, a suspension that will somewhat conveniently expire in early 2023, just as the 2024 presidential season kicks off in...

