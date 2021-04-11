NRA’s bankruptcy plea backfires as its financial affairs come to light
Wayne LaPierre has held an iron grip on the National Rifle Association for decades, but that may be coming to end as a lawsuit has thrown up allegations of fraud, mismanagement and the squandering of tens of millions of dollars
There’s a sign beloved of National Rifle Association aficionados and wild west types that graces the wall of just about every honky tonk, hostelry and home in Texas.
It features a rifle and the words “We don’t dial 911.”
The slogan, which also features prominently on the NRA’s merchandise, was made famous by Wayne LaPierre, who has run the association with an iron fist during his 39-year stint as chief...
