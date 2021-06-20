Subscribe Today
Log In

World

New Yorkers look for competence over charisma in city’s tough mayoral race

As New Yorkers prepare to go to the polls to elect their next mayor, America’s second most prestigious political position, the early favourite, Andrew Yang, is losing ground to three other Democrat contenders, two of whom could become the city’s first female leader

Marion McKeone
20th June, 2021
New Yorkers look for competence over charisma in city’s tough mayoral race
Maya Wiley, a former federal prosecutor turned civil rights activist, is regarded as the most progressive of the candidates for New York mayor. PIcture: Getty

The race to become New York’s next mayor has had more ups and downs than a game of snakes and ladders, as candidates are felled by pratfalls and pitfalls as they navigate the Big Apple’s treacherous political terrain.

For months, Andrew Yang, the tech billionaire and former Democratic presidential contender, led the field. He parlayed his national name recognition from last year’s residential primaries, and a slimmed-down version of his universal...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dominic Cummings, left, former advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right: Cummings’ publishing of private messages between the pair about Health Secretary Matt Hancock has plunged UK politics into crisis

Susan O’Keeffe: Reality intrudes on stage-managed political theatre

World Susan O'Keeffe 2 days ago
Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson are pictured with Joe and Jill Biden: the US president and British prime minister met at Carbis Bay in Cornwall before the G7 meeting. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: Normal service resumes as Biden uses G7 summit to reboot American diplomacy

World Marion McKeone 1 week ago
‘Biden is a one-term president who can afford to spend every last drop of political capital he has to get what he wants and believes in’

Susan O’Keeffe: The US-UK special relationship has changed utterly

World Susan O'Keeffe 1 week ago
Donald Trump: his grip on the Republican Party has, if anything, strengthened since his defeat by Joe Biden last November. Picture: Getty

Operation Topple Trump: prosecutors edge closer to criminal proceedings

World Marion McKeone 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1