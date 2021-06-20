New Yorkers look for competence over charisma in city’s tough mayoral race

The race to become New York’s next mayor has had more ups and downs than a game of snakes and ladders, as candidates are felled by pratfalls and pitfalls as they navigate the Big Apple’s treacherous political terrain.

For months, Andrew Yang, the tech billionaire and former Democratic presidential contender, led the field. He parlayed his national name recognition from last year’s residential primaries, and a slimmed-down version of his universal...