Marion McKeone: Thomas under Supreme scrutiny as wife’s activities come to light

The US Supreme Court Justice is feeling the heat over an alleged conflict of interest this weekend, after it emerged that his wife Ginni played a big role in attempts to overturn the result of the November 2020 presidential election

Marion McKeone
27th March, 2022
Marion McKeone: Thomas under Supreme scrutiny as wife's activities come to light
Clarence and Ginni Thomas: the US Supreme Court Justice’s wife has been exposed as having heavy involvement in the effort to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. Picture: Getty

Early last week, it seemed as though the tattered reputation of the US Supreme Court – and the Senate’s viciously partisan confirmation process – might undergo a joint rehabilitation of sorts. After all, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s nominee for the vacant seat on the bench, was supremely qualified for America’s highest court.

A historic appointment supported by both sides of the aisle could have blunted the perception that...

