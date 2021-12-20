Subscribe Today
Marion McKeone: Electoral college system is outdated and undemocratic

The January 6 Select Committee will not even contemplate the role the voting system played in facilitating the Capitol Hill assault on democracy

Marion McKeone
20th December, 2021
Marion McKeone: Electoral college system is outdated and undemocratic
If the US president were elected by a simple majority vote, the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement and allegations of fraud would have been smothered by the weight of Joe Biden’s victory at the polls over Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

On July 1 this year, the January 6 Select Committee met for the first time, amid much scepticism – media and political – that it would achieve anything other than more partisan finger-pointing.

Successive attempts to hold Donald Trump to account, including two impeachments, a two-year investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, and myriad legal challenges in state and federal courts had failed to either rein in the former President or hold him accountable.

In the aftermath...

