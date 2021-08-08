Marion McKeone: Democrat bigwigs abandon embattled Cuomo to his fate

“A crisis shows you a person’s soul,” Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, reflected in April 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged his home city.

“It shows you what they’re made of. The weaknesses explode and the strengths are emboldened.”

At the time, Cuomo’s observation was a none-too-subtle jab at then president Donald Trump whose flailing incompetence provided a perfect foil for Cuomo’s calm, authoritative leadership....