Marion McKeone: Biden’s dire warnings aim to remove Putin’s element of surprise

Nineteen years ago, Colin Powell, then US secretary of state, tasked with making the diplomatic case for the US-led invasion of Iraq, addressed an openly sceptical UN Security Council. With the aid of several visual props, including a 45-slide presentation and a glass vial containing a teaspoon of powder that was used as an anthrax stand-in, Powell’s awkward address became a metaphor for one of the greatest intelligence failures in US history.

In...