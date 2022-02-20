Marion McKeone: Biden’s dire warnings aim to remove Putin’s element of surprise
American authorities insist that president Joe Biden’s claims that Russia is about to invade Ukraine are not a call to war, but a candid sharing of the intelligence available to them
Nineteen years ago, Colin Powell, then US secretary of state, tasked with making the diplomatic case for the US-led invasion of Iraq, addressed an openly sceptical UN Security Council. With the aid of several visual props, including a 45-slide presentation and a glass vial containing a teaspoon of powder that was used as an anthrax stand-in, Powell’s awkward address became a metaphor for one of the greatest intelligence failures in US history.
In...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
George Soros: Why 2022 will be a pivotal year in world history
The most important event could come in October when China’s 20th Party Congress decides on whether to give President Xi Jinping a third term as General Secretary
Marion McKeone: Electoral college system is outdated and undemocratic
The January 6 Select Committee will not even contemplate the role the voting system played in facilitating the Capitol Hill assault on democracy
Lucinda Creighton: Stop all the pandering to the Chinese regime and instead call out its human rights abuses
Major international companies constantly apologise for perceived slights because they do not want to lose access to China’s vast marketplace. This needs to end
There’s something about AOC: why the Democrat drives right-wing Americans crazy
Violent extremists and white nationalists have been targeting Democrat politicians – especially women – for some time now, but the articulate and outspoken Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to throw them into a particular tizzy