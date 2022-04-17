Marion McKeone: Another billionaire disrupting the political scene with LA mayor bid
Rick Caruso, a luxury property developer who claims he can solve Los Angeles’ chronic homelessness problem in 300 days, looks set to outpoll Karen Bass, a popular congresswoman with 40 years’ political experience
Despite all evidence to the contrary, Americans continue to harbour a touching belief that billionaires, Hollywood B-listers, wrestlers, reality TV stars and even bodybuilders will prove better at politics than those who have been immersed in it for decades.
And while Mike Bloomberg, the Democrat-turned-Republican-turned-Democrat, proved a surprisingly effective mayor of New York, the exception that proves the rule is no deterrent to voters who are inclined to roll the dice on an unknown political...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
How Biden’s jettisoned green agenda left him in the worst of all worlds
Most Americans are blaming the US President’s green energy policies for the soaring energy prices, while progressives are furious that he has not used the soaring cost of fossil fuels to phase out oil and gas production
Lucinda Creighton: Things must change if the centre is to hold against the march of the extremes
Macron should scrape back into office, but without a major change of course by him and his centrist followers, they will be squeezed out next time round
Susan O’Keeffe: Macron-Le Pen showdown approaches le crunch
The traditional left-right divide in France has dissolved, and both candidates are keen to exploit their opponent’s weaknesses as campaigning intensifies
Ireland-Israel Alliance accuses Amnesty of seeking to ‘delegitimise’ the state of Israel
Amnesty Ireland has rejected the accusations as baseless and a ‘distraction’ from the findings of a recent report, which concluded that Israel was an apartheid state