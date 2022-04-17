Subscribe Today
Marion McKeone: Another billionaire disrupting the political scene with LA mayor bid

Rick Caruso, a luxury property developer who claims he can solve Los Angeles’ chronic homelessness problem in 300 days, looks set to outpoll Karen Bass, a popular congresswoman with 40 years’ political experience

Marion McKeone
17th April, 2022
Rick Caruso, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, has attracted voters with his proposed solutions to the city’s homelessness problem. Picture: Getty

Despite all evidence to the contrary, Americans continue to harbour a touching belief that billionaires, Hollywood B-listers, wrestlers, reality TV stars and even bodybuilders will prove better at politics than those who have been immersed in it for decades.

And while Mike Bloomberg, the Democrat-turned-Republican-turned-Democrat, proved a surprisingly effective mayor of New York, the exception that proves the rule is no deterrent to voters who are inclined to roll the dice on an unknown political...

