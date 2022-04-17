Marion McKeone: Another billionaire disrupting the political scene with LA mayor bid

Despite all evidence to the contrary, Americans continue to harbour a touching belief that billionaires, Hollywood B-listers, wrestlers, reality TV stars and even bodybuilders will prove better at politics than those who have been immersed in it for decades.

And while Mike Bloomberg, the Democrat-turned-Republican-turned-Democrat, proved a surprisingly effective mayor of New York, the exception that proves the rule is no deterrent to voters who are inclined to roll the dice on an unknown political...