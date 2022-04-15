Lucinda Creighton: Things must change if the centre is to hold against the march of the extremes
Macron should scrape back into office, but without a major change of course by him and his centrist followers, they will be squeezed out next time round
On the face of it, the first round of voting in France’s presidential election was unremarkable As predicted, Emmanuel Macron, the incumbent, achieved a comfortable 5 per cent margin over Marine Le Pen, his main rival.
Macron increased his percentage vote as compared to the last election in 2017, improving from 24 per cent to 27.8 per cent. So too did Le Pen, achieving 23.2 per cent of the vote compared to 21.3 per cent in 2017.
A Macron victory...
