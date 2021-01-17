Subscribe Today
Log In
Journey out of darkness: a US presidential inauguration like no other

World

Journey out of darkness: a US presidential inauguration like no other

As Joe Biden’s inauguration takes place behind a ring of steel in Washington DC, the world waits to see if he can restore America’s standing – and what Donald Trump will do next

Marion McKeone
17th January, 2021

Impeachment II may be destined to suffer the same fate as most horror sequels: poor reviews and even worse box office receipts. It features the same villain, Donald Trump, only more menacing this time round – and an even more preposterous plotline. The same cast of characters – aside from bit part players who met with gruesome ends in the original – are ready for their reprise.

But even with hitherto unimaginably high stakes (just...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

It is a mistake, however, to equate the Black Lives Matter protests with the actions of the extremist, far-right, white supremacist pro-Trump groups.

Comment: ‘Both sides’ haven’t eroded democratic values in the US

World Seána Glennon 11 hours ago
Twitter and Facebook, in particular, have profited for many years now off the back of Donald Trump’s bombastic and often grossly offensive pronouncements.

Lucinda Creighton: Cowardice meets opportunism in the online silencing of Trump

World Lucinda Creighton 11 hours ago
Donie O’Sullivan, the Cahersiveen-born CNN journalist, pointed to the harm caused to democracy by social and partisan media

Cathal Mac Coille: How Trump and social media fuelled a mass-delusion event

World Cathal Mac Coille 1 week ago
Some of the pro-Trump mob who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday: looking at the events of the past four years, the only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner. Picture: Bryan Dozier/Shutterstock

After four years, none of this should be a surprise

World Marion McKeone 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1