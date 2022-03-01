Subscribe Today
World

Irish-Ukrainian father and son to source military equipment from France for soldiers on frontlines

Roman and Pavlo Serdiuk are planning to travel to Toulouse where they expect to procure helmets, thermal imaging equipment and medical supplies for use in the conflict

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
1st March, 2022
Irish-Ukrainian father and son to source military equipment from France for soldiers on frontlines
Pavlo Serdiuk (centre) and Roman Serdiuk (right) plan to travel to France where they hope to get their hands on vital supplies for Ukrainian fighters

A Ukrainian father and son who left Ireland to take up arms against Russia are now planning to travel to France in order to procure vital military equipment for border guards on the frontlines of the conflict.

Roman and Pavlo Serdiuk were among 11 Ukrainians living in Ireland who flew to Poland on Sunday night, from where they crossed over the border into Ukraine to help the country’s defence efforts.

The pair, aged 46...

