Sunday February 9, 2020
Irish in Hollywood are honoured at Oscar Wilde Awards

Belfast actor Jenn Murray is named as one to watch by producer JJ Abrams

9th February, 2020
Jenn Murray and Caitriona Balfe at the Oscar Wilde Awards. Picture: Getty

When you’re an emerging actress, albeit one with a knack for stealing scenes from Hollywood A-listers, you can do a lot worse than have Hollywood powerhouse director and producer JJ Abrams pronounce you “someone to watch” at an annual event that has become the starting bell of Hollywood’s Oscar week. Especially when that event – the 15th annual Oscar Wilde Awards – is wall to wall with Hollywood movers and shakers....

