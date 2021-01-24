Ireland will take a back seat as Biden seeks to fix America
Joe Biden’s misty-eyed rhetoric about the old country won’t necessarily translate into better business deals between the US and Ireland
The coronavirus pandemic has diluted, but not derailed, plans for a scaled down version of the Taoiseach’s annual St Patrick’s week visit to Washington. At the time of writing, planning for an official visit by the Taoiseach in mid-March is going ahead.
While many of the dozen or so ancillary events that normally accompany the visit are likely to be shelved or skeletal at best, plans are afoot to ensure that...
A legacy of conspiracies, extremism and cultural divisions
While many Trump supporters will grudgingly accept the US presidential result, right-wing militia, conspiracy theorists and white supremacists continue to call for a violent uprising
Elaine Byrne: Can this consummate politician somehow save America from itself?
Joe Biden is as experienced as they come, but he has his work cut out as he assumes the US presidency
America’s humble saviour
The battle to save the US from disaster is one that would be better fought by FDR or Lyndon Johnson, but Biden’s best weapons are his authenticity, humility and long experience
Journey out of darkness: a US presidential inauguration like no other
As Joe Biden’s inauguration takes place behind a ring of steel in Washington DC, the world waits to see if he can restore America’s standing – and what Donald Trump will do next