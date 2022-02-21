Subscribe Today
Ireland must recognise Israel is committing ‘crime of apartheid’

Amnesty Ireland to tell foreign affairs committee the state should stop companies registered in Ireland from operating in Israeli settlements

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
21st February, 2022
Colm O’Gorman wrote in a submission that Ireland should support an arms embargo on Israel. Picture: Getty

Ireland has an obligation to publicly recognise that Israel is committing the “crime of apartheid” against Palestinians living in its jurisdiction and territories it occupies, politicians will hear tomorrow.

Representatives from Amnesty Ireland will tomorrow tell members of the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee that Ireland should use “all political and diplomatic tools” at its disposal to pressure Israel into ending what it calls the “system of apartheid” in the country....

