In Santa Barbara, a ‘tech billionaire’ and candidate for Senator is taking aim at Tesla Motors
Dan O’Dowd, the chief executive of Green Hills Software running a self-funded campaign for California senate, has bought millions of dollars worth of TV ad space across the USA with one focus: deriding the autonomous vehicles produced by Elon Musk’s company
One of the most distinguishing features of the California senate campaign run by Dan O’Dowd, chief executive of Green Hills Software and self-described “tech billionaire”, is that many on-lookers are questioning whether he cares about winning at all.
The businessman, whose company designs software that is used in various vehicles, autonomous cars among them, is running on what he calls a “single-issue” platform. He told the Business Post that his campaign...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Marion McKeone: JD Vance’s tilt at political glory is a straw in the wind for Trump’s 2024 run
The author, whose rural memoir Hillbilly Elegy topped the bestseller charts, has set his sights on becoming Ohio’s next senator. But his chances of success rest largely on how much power and cachet Donald Trump’s endorsement still holds
Marion McKeone: Another billionaire disrupting the political scene with LA mayor bid
Rick Caruso, a luxury property developer who claims he can solve Los Angeles’ chronic homelessness problem in 300 days, looks set to outpoll Karen Bass, a popular congresswoman with 40 years’ political experience
How Biden’s jettisoned green agenda left him in the worst of all worlds
Most Americans are blaming the US President’s green energy policies for the soaring energy prices, while progressives are furious that he has not used the soaring cost of fossil fuels to phase out oil and gas production
Lucinda Creighton: Things must change if the centre is to hold against the march of the extremes
Macron should scrape back into office, but without a major change of course by him and his centrist followers, they will be squeezed out next time round