Subscribe Today
Log In

World

Hungary takes hard line on opposition to EU embargo on Russia oil imports

Country says it will withdraw veto threat on proposed ban only if its imports via pipelines are excluded from sanctions plan

Bloomberg
11th May, 2022
Hungary takes hard line on opposition to EU embargo on Russia oil imports
Viktor Orban: EU policymakers have been engaged in a frantic round of negotiations to convince Hungary’s prime minister to lift his opposition to the proposed ban. Picture: Getty

Hungary hardened its public stance against a European Union embargo on Russian imports, saying it would withdraw its veto threat only if its imports via pipelines are excluded.

With a majority of Hungary’s crude supplies arriving via pipeline, the comments on Wednesday from Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto poured cold water on a frantic round of negotiations to cajole Prime Minister Viktor Orban to lift his opposition to the proposed ban.

Szijjarto said European...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dan O’Dowd, chief executive of Green Hills Software and California senate candidate

In Santa Barbara, a ‘tech billionaire’ and candidate for Senator is taking aim at Tesla Motors

World Eva Short
JD Vance: the bestselling author is aiming to succeed veteran Republican Ron Portman in the US Senate. Picture: Bloomberg

Marion McKeone: JD Vance’s tilt at political glory is a straw in the wind for Trump’s 2024 run

World Marion McKeone
Rick Caruso, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, has attracted voters with his proposed solutions to the city’s homelessness problem. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: Another billionaire disrupting the political scene with LA mayor bid

World Marion McKeone
Joe Biden: there is a perception in the US that the president’s energy policies, rather than Putin’s aggression, are to blame for inflation and soaring prices at the pump. Picture: Getty

How Biden’s jettisoned green agenda left him in the worst of all worlds

World Marion McKeone

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1