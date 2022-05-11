Hungary takes hard line on opposition to EU embargo on Russia oil imports
Country says it will withdraw veto threat on proposed ban only if its imports via pipelines are excluded from sanctions plan
Hungary hardened its public stance against a European Union embargo on Russian imports, saying it would withdraw its veto threat only if its imports via pipelines are excluded.
With a majority of Hungary’s crude supplies arriving via pipeline, the comments on Wednesday from Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto poured cold water on a frantic round of negotiations to cajole Prime Minister Viktor Orban to lift his opposition to the proposed ban.
Szijjarto said European...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
In Santa Barbara, a ‘tech billionaire’ and candidate for Senator is taking aim at Tesla Motors
Dan O’Dowd, the chief executive of Green Hills Software running a self-funded campaign for California senate, has bought millions of dollars worth of TV ad space across the USA with one focus: deriding the autonomous vehicles produced by Elon Musk’s company
Marion McKeone: JD Vance’s tilt at political glory is a straw in the wind for Trump’s 2024 run
The author, whose rural memoir Hillbilly Elegy topped the bestseller charts, has set his sights on becoming Ohio’s next senator. But his chances of success rest largely on how much power and cachet Donald Trump’s endorsement still holds
Marion McKeone: Another billionaire disrupting the political scene with LA mayor bid
Rick Caruso, a luxury property developer who claims he can solve Los Angeles’ chronic homelessness problem in 300 days, looks set to outpoll Karen Bass, a popular congresswoman with 40 years’ political experience
How Biden’s jettisoned green agenda left him in the worst of all worlds
Most Americans are blaming the US President’s green energy policies for the soaring energy prices, while progressives are furious that he has not used the soaring cost of fossil fuels to phase out oil and gas production