Founding fathers set the bar low for presidential candidates
Despite two impeachments, allegations of sexual assault and harassment and multiple bankruptcies, only Trump’s physical incarceration in 2024 would deter any ambitions he may harbour of winning back the White House
There is nothing in the US constitution that prevents a convicted criminal from running for president. According to Article II, a candidate must be 35 years old, a natural born citizen of the US, and a US resident for at least 14 years. No other qualifications are necessary and no further disqualifications are included.
Given the power and stature of the office of the president, the founding fathers set a low threshold for entry into the Oval...
