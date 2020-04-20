Monday April 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fixating on China’s errors will not help us tackle Covid-19

Playing the blame game is both unhelpful and dangerous at a time when the priority should be a coordinated global response to the coronavirus

20th April, 2020
World leaders at a Nato summit in Britain in December. US President Donald Trump has accused the World Health Organisation of not holding China to account. Picture: PA

As the Covid-19 crisis roars on, so have debates about China’s role in it. Based on what is known, it is clear that some Chinese officials made a major error in late December and early January, when they tried to prevent disclosures of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, even silencing healthcare workers who tried to sound the alarm. China’s leaders will have to live with these mistakes, even if they succeed in resolving the crisis...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

States of fear: a superpower reels as a virus spreads

With the Covid-19 death toll close to 40,000 and rising, a looming threat of civil unrest, 22 million unemployed and large chunks of its population relying on food banks to survive, the US is in a battle to get its Covid-19 outbreak under control

Marion McKeone | 1 day ago

Transformed: how Covid-19 has been the making of Cuomo

He was previously regarded as ruthless and humourless, but New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the crisis has turned him into an unlikely heartthrob

Marion McKeone | 1 day ago

China and the politics of generosity

The Asian superpower has stepped up to the plate in helping other countries to get Covid-19 under control. But many observers wonder if it is simply playing the long game in a far-reaching propaganda campaign to strengthen its position on the world stage

Aaron Rogan | 1 week ago