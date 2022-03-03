First refugees from Ukraine crisis arriving in Ireland
Family of nine arrived in Dublin Airport last night after fleeing Kharkiv in north-east Ukraine
The first refugees from the Ukrainian conflict have started arriving in Ireland, including a family of nine who fled from Kharkiv.
The family, including five children, arrived in Dublin Airport last night and are currently staying at a Travelodge in the city.
The family are understood to speak very little English so encountered issues when they arrived at the airport, but they have now been accommodated.
