Fear and loathing in Palm Beach: Trump’s fight to stay in Florida
Donald Trump plans to pick up his post-White House life at Mar-a-Lago, his gaudy golden mansion in Florida, but the locals don’t want him or his boisterous supporters in town. Will a 1993 agreement stop the former US president in his tracks?
Next month, Palm Beach’s Town Council will make a final decision on whether or not the Emperor of Palm Beach can continue to live in his lavish gold and marble mansion, better known as Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach private members’ club.
Following a contentious meeting in February, no decision was taken on whether Donald Trump had violated a 1993 agreement he entered into that would prohibit him from living at his property...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Taoiseach has ‘warm, upbeat’ virtual meeting with Biden
US President tells Micheál Martin he is just a ‘phone call away’ during the pandemic, yet no assistance with vaccines was forthcoming
The GOP goes from one extreme to another
The US election last November delivered an electoral earthquake in Georgia whose white Republican senators were ousted in favour of two Democrats – a Jewish journalist and a black preacher. But Georgia also sent QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene to Congress, a woman who sees herself as Maga’s Joan of Arc
Susan O’Keeffe: Harry and Meghan and their potential effect on the Irish border
At just 100 years, the border is a mere baby in comparison to the British royal family, but its existence is just as contentious
Mary Lawlor: Women who defend human rights take immense risks for little recognition
International Women’s Day is a good time to reflect on the dangers faced by WHRDs across the world, and also to celebrate their courage and pay tribute to the astonishing work they do