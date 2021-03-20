Subscribe Today
Fear and loathing in Palm Beach: Trump’s fight to stay in Florida

Fear and loathing in Palm Beach: Trump’s fight to stay in Florida

Donald Trump plans to pick up his post-White House life at Mar-a-Lago, his gaudy golden mansion in Florida, but the locals don’t want him or his boisterous supporters in town. Will a 1993 agreement stop the former US president in his tracks?

Marion McKeone
20th March, 2021

Next month, Palm Beach’s Town Council will make a final decision on whether or not the Emperor of Palm Beach can continue to live in his lavish gold and marble mansion, better known as Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach private members’ club.

Following a contentious meeting in February, no decision was taken on whether Donald Trump had violated a 1993 agreement he entered into that would prohibit him from living at his property...

