EU’s inaction on mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims in China is ‘deplorable’

European Union member states are guilty of “deplorable” inaction on the issue of Uyghur Muslim mistreatment in northwestern China, the chair of the European Parliament’s China delegation has said.

The Chinese Communist Party operates a vast network of detention camps in Xinjiang province which, according to some estimates, hold more than one million Uyghur Muslims and other minorities.

The Chinese government has described them as voluntary anti-extremism schools which also aim...