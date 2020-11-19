Thursday November 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

EU’s inaction on mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims in China is ‘deplorable’

European countries have failed to stand up for victims of human rights abuses, including an estimated one million in forced labour camps, MEP says

19th November, 2020
Three men of the Uyghur minority having a conversation in Kashgar in Xianjiang: the Uyghur Muslims in China have been subject to human rights abuses, with an estimated one million in detention camps. Photo: Getty

European Union member states are guilty of “deplorable” inaction on the issue of Uyghur Muslim mistreatment in northwestern China, the chair of the European Parliament’s China delegation has said.

The Chinese Communist Party operates a vast network of detention camps in Xinjiang province which, according to some estimates, hold more than one million Uyghur Muslims and other minorities.

The Chinese government has described them as voluntary anti-extremism schools which also aim...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Is change coming to the US heartland?

In the Indiana town of South Bend, watching the inadequate performance of Mike Pence on the stump, it’s hard not to feel that this little blue oasis is a bellwether of things to come in one of the reddest states in America

Marion McKeone | 2 weeks ago

Comment: How will Covid reshape the future of geopolitics?

Here are five plausible scenarios for how international politics could look in a post-pandemic world in 2030

Joseph S Nye Jr | 1 month ago

Comment: Ireland must continue to woo both Chinese and US investors

By treading a fine line, we can avoid having to choose a side between the competing superpowers

Kilian Cawley | 1 month ago