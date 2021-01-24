Elaine Byrne: Can this consummate politician somehow save America from itself?
Joe Biden is as experienced as they come, but he has his work cut out as he assumes the US presidency
Not since Franklin D Roosevelt’s election as US president during the Great Depression in 1932 has America been in such crisis. Joe Biden acknowledged as much in his inauguration speech last Wednesday.
“Few people in our nation’s history have been more challenged or found a time more challenging or difficult than the time we’re in now,” he said.
The problems are three-fold. The Biden administration has inherited a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Ireland will take a back seat as Biden seeks to fix America
Joe Biden’s misty-eyed rhetoric about the old country won’t necessarily translate into better business deals between the US and Ireland
A legacy of conspiracies, extremism and cultural divisions
While many Trump supporters will grudgingly accept the US presidential result, right-wing militia, conspiracy theorists and white supremacists continue to call for a violent uprising
America’s humble saviour
The battle to save the US from disaster is one that would be better fought by FDR or Lyndon Johnson, but Biden’s best weapons are his authenticity, humility and long experience
Journey out of darkness: a US presidential inauguration like no other
As Joe Biden’s inauguration takes place behind a ring of steel in Washington DC, the world waits to see if he can restore America’s standing – and what Donald Trump will do next