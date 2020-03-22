Coronavirus puts the cat among Trump’s pigeons

It barely registered a blip on the media radar, but last Tuesday Joe Biden comprehensively ended Bernie Sanders’ improbable resurgence and, in the process, became the presumed Democratic nominee on his third attempt in 30 years.

The Democratic primary season started with a bang, with 27 contenders spanning a four-decade age difference bursting out of the gates. They included six women; African American, Asian American, Hispanic American and Indian-Caribbean-American candidates; a couple of billionaires; and...