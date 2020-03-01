Coronavirus: a week in the life of a global epidemic

As the search began for Italy’s coronavirus “Patient Zero” last week, panic set in across the Mediterranean country. Finding the source of the outbreak would help authorities understand how the virus was spreading and assist efforts to address it.
A 38-year-old man, who had visited a hospital in Codogno where a woman later died from the virus and whose colleague had been in China in January, was initially identified –...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team