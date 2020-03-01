Monday March 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Coronavirus: a week in the life of a global epidemic

As Covid-19 spread across Europe last week, including to the North via Dublin, governments sought to control the outbreaks, panicked citizens stockpiled goods and the world’s stock markets crashed

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
1st March, 2020
5
More than 78,824 of the 83,704 people infected so far, and 2,700 of the 2,800 deaths related to the virus to date, have been in China.

As the search began for Italy’s coronavirus “Patient Zero” last week, panic set in across the Mediterranean country. Finding the source of the outbreak would help authorities understand how the virus was spreading and assist efforts to address it.

A 38-year-old man, who had visited a hospital in Codogno where a woman later died from the virus and whose colleague had been in China in January, was initially identified –...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sanders surges towards a November showdown with Trump

A youthful and fiercely loyal support base is propelling Bernie Sanders far ahead of his moderate centrist rivals — to the horror of many establishment grandees in the Democratic Party

Marion McKeone | 1 week ago

Trump’s attorney general puts partisan politics before justice

Despite a belated show of independence, the US attorney general has been a willing pawn in Trump’s interference in criminal investigations being carried out by the Department of Justice

Marion McKeone | 2 weeks ago

Timing is everything as impeachment trial approaches

Nancy Pelosi, House speaker, is preparing to submit the papers to the Senate accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress

Marion McKeone | 1 month ago