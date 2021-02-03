Subscribe Today
Log In

World

Comment: The world no longer places a premium on US power

For many years, America enjoyed outsized influence in countries and regions around the world but this is no longer the case, as is clear from the EU’s deal with China. Can Joe Biden refurbish its global image?

Mark Leonard
3rd February, 2021
Comment: The world no longer places a premium on US power
US President Joe Biden has embarked on a political project to reunite his country but can he restore its diminishing global power? Photo: Getty

The United States is suffering from a double crisis. Headlines in recent months have focused mainly on America’s crisis of democracy, but its crisis of global power may turn out to be more consequential in the long run.

America’s crisis of democracy has been personified in the figure of Donald Trump, the defeated “divider-in-chief” who still commands leadership of the Republican Party. His successor, Joe Biden, has embarked on a political project to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘We are determined to work together, with and within the United Nations, to tackle the global challenges we face now and in the future’

Comment: Covid-19 crisis is the greatest test of global solidarity in generations

World Emmanuel Macron 3 hours ago
Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy at Mar-a Lago in Florida last Thursday

Trump’s legacy lingers on as his protégé lunges for power

World Marion McKeone 3 days ago
US president Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden arrive for his inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC Picture: Getty

Ireland will take a back seat as Biden seeks to fix America

World Marion McKeone 1 week ago
Joe Biden, the new US president, prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office hours after his inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC Picture: Getty

America’s humble saviour

World Marion McKeone 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1