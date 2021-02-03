Comment: The world no longer places a premium on US power
For many years, America enjoyed outsized influence in countries and regions around the world but this is no longer the case, as is clear from the EU’s deal with China. Can Joe Biden refurbish its global image?
The United States is suffering from a double crisis. Headlines in recent months have focused mainly on America’s crisis of democracy, but its crisis of global power may turn out to be more consequential in the long run.
America’s crisis of democracy has been personified in the figure of Donald Trump, the defeated “divider-in-chief” who still commands leadership of the Republican Party. His successor, Joe Biden, has embarked on a political project to...
Comment: Covid-19 crisis is the greatest test of global solidarity in generations
As the world tries to recover from the pandemic while facing the ongoing threat of climate change, multilateral cooperation is more important than ever
Trump’s legacy lingers on as his protégé lunges for power
An avowed conspiracy theorist and white supremacist, Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has emerged as the public face of the far-right QAnon movement as a schism develops within the Republican Party
Ireland will take a back seat as Biden seeks to fix America
Joe Biden’s misty-eyed rhetoric about the old country won’t necessarily translate into better business deals between the US and Ireland
America’s humble saviour
The battle to save the US from disaster is one that would be better fought by FDR or Lyndon Johnson, but Biden’s best weapons are his authenticity, humility and long experience