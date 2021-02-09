Comment: The EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment is too little too late
In deciding whether to approve the deal, Europe should think hard about the Chinese authorities’ history of abandoning their trade commitments and violating human rights
Late last month the European Union and China released new details about the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) which they concluded in December. On paper, EU negotiators made some progress in important areas including market access, investment liberalisation and sustainable development. But can an incremental bilateral agreement like the CAI really govern economic relations with today’s China?
To be sure, the EU has secured market access in important sectors – including electric vehicles,...
