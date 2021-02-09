Subscribe Today
Comment: The EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment is too little too late

In deciding whether to approve the deal, Europe should think hard about the Chinese authorities’ history of abandoning their trade commitments and violating human rights

Wendy Cutler
9th February, 2021
Comment: The EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment is too little too late
‘The CAI might have made sense in 2013, when negotiations began, but it is certainly not equipped to address the challenge China poses to the global economy today.’ Picture: Getty

Late last month the European Union and China released new details about the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) which they concluded in December. On paper, EU negotiators made some progress in important areas including market access, investment liberalisation and sustainable development. But can an incremental bilateral agreement like the CAI really govern economic relations with today’s China?

To be sure, the EU has secured market access in important sectors – including electric vehicles,...

