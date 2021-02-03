Comment: Covid-19 crisis is the greatest test of global solidarity in generations

In September 2000, 189 countries signed the Millennium Declaration, shaping the principles of international cooperation for a new era of progress toward common goals. Emerging from the Cold War, we were confident about our capacity to build a multilateral order capable of tackling the big challenges of the time: hunger and extreme poverty, environmental degradation, diseases, economic shocks, and the prevention of conflicts.

In September 2015, all countries again committed to an ambitious agenda to tackle global...