Subscribe Today
Log In

World

Comment: ‘Both sides’ haven’t eroded democratic values in the US

Protest at injustice is necessary in any democracy. But equating the actions of Black Lives Matter protesters in the US and those of the Capitol insurrectionists in order to present a balanced view is misguided

Seána Glennon
17th January, 2021
Comment: ‘Both sides’ haven’t eroded democratic values in the US
It is a mistake, however, to equate the Black Lives Matter protests with the actions of the extremist, far-right, white supremacist pro-Trump groups.

In her opinion piece in this newspaper last week, Lucinda Creighton joined the vast majority of commentators in condemning the actions of the pro-Donald Trump mob that stormed the US Capitol, and in calling out the US president for his role in inciting a riot.

But she also accused individuals and politicians on “both sides” of contributing to the erosion of democratic values in the US.

Republicans, she noted, remained silent in the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Members of the National Guard stand outside the US Capitol in Washington DC, two days ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration. Picture: Getty

Journey out of darkness: a US presidential inauguration like no other

World Marion McKeone 4 hours ago
Twitter and Facebook, in particular, have profited for many years now off the back of Donald Trump’s bombastic and often grossly offensive pronouncements.

Lucinda Creighton: Cowardice meets opportunism in the online silencing of Trump

World Lucinda Creighton 4 hours ago
Donie O’Sullivan, the Cahersiveen-born CNN journalist, pointed to the harm caused to democracy by social and partisan media

Cathal Mac Coille: How Trump and social media fuelled a mass-delusion event

World Cathal Mac Coille 1 week ago
Some of the pro-Trump mob who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday: looking at the events of the past four years, the only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner. Picture: Bryan Dozier/Shutterstock

After four years, none of this should be a surprise

World Marion McKeone 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1