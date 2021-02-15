Canada claims Ceta respects government’s rights to regulate in the interests of its citizens
Trade deal will ‘strengthen economic recovery and benefit workers and businesses in both of our countries,’ according to Canadian government
The Canadian government has claimed that the Ceta trade deal with the European Union fully respects the right of governments to regulate in the interest of their citizens.
Ireland is one of 12 EU member states that has yet to ratify the EU-Canada trade deal, which was signed over four years ago. Although most of the deal has been provisionally adopted since 2017, a move to ratify it in the Dáil before Christmas was abandoned...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
‘Blind eye’ can’t be turned to China’s treatment of Uighurs, rights group says
Human rights group Glan has warned there is a credible case that the Asian superpower is committing ‘genocide’
Impeachment trial sees Trump leave stage not with a bang, but a whimper
The impeachment trial triggered by a violent attempt to overthrow a democratically elected president was comedic, bizarre and ultimately little more than a sideshow
Comment: The EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment is too little too late
In deciding whether to approve the deal, Europe should think hard about the Chinese authorities’ history of abandoning their trade commitments and violating human rights
Comment: Covid-19 crisis is the greatest test of global solidarity in generations
As the world tries to recover from the pandemic while facing the ongoing threat of climate change, multilateral cooperation is more important than ever