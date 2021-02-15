Subscribe Today
Canada claims Ceta respects government’s rights to regulate in the interests of its citizens

Trade deal will ‘strengthen economic recovery and benefit workers and businesses in both of our countries,’ according to Canadian government

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
15th February, 2021
Ireland is one of 12 EU member states that has yet to ratify the EU-Canada trade deal

The Canadian government has claimed that the Ceta trade deal with the European Union fully respects the right of governments to regulate in the interest of their citizens.

Ireland is one of 12 EU member states that has yet to ratify the EU-Canada trade deal, which was signed over four years ago. Although most of the deal has been provisionally adopted since 2017, a move to ratify it in the Dáil before Christmas was abandoned...

