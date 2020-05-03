Beleaguered Biden may find Reade allegations hard to shake off

On April 19, America’s National Public Radio (NPR) network reported that Joe Biden, the former vice-president, senator and 2020 Democratic presumptive presidential nominee, had been accused of a serious sexual assault by a former Senate staffer.
Until that point, the shocking allegation hadn’t received much attention; the rapidly worsening coronavirus pandemic had consumed the political discourse and the electorate.
Biden’s presumed nomination had been blown out of the news cycle, and his basement...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team