Analysis: How will America’s failure in Afghanistan affect the dollar?
The answer depends on the evolution of the world economy and the behaviour of its other principal financial players, China and the European Union
This month marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Bretton Woods system, when US President Richard Nixon suspended the US dollar’s convertibility into gold and allowed it to float. We are also approaching the 20th anniversary of the Taliban’s removal from power in Afghanistan at the hands of US-led coalition forces. Now that the Taliban has again prevailed, we should consider whether its victory over the world’s most powerful military and largest economy...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Comment: US failure in Pakistan helped the Taliban win back power in Afghanistan
Twenty years on from 9/11, the blame for what has happened in Afghanistan lies with America’s inability to bring Pakistan onside
Marion McKeone: Democrat bigwigs abandon embattled Cuomo to his fate
Impeachment now appears inevitable for the governor of New York, who was praised for his authoritative leadership at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, but is now accused of sexually harassing women
Comment: The ‘Biden doctrine’ has more in common with Trump’s policies than Obama’s
The US President has come out of the gate with a neo-populist economic agenda closer to Trump’s than to that of the previous administration in which he served
The opioid crisis: America’s other health horror
Over the last two decades, opioid addiction has been America’s single greatest public health threat. Now the corporations that masterminded the production and mass distribution of these highly addictive prescription painkillers are being held to account in a series of multibillion dollar settlement deals. But is it too little, too late?