Subscribe Today
Log In

World

Analysis: How will America’s failure in Afghanistan affect the dollar?

The answer depends on the evolution of the world economy and the behaviour of its other principal financial players, China and the European Union

Jim O'Neill
18th August, 2021
Analysis: How will America’s failure in Afghanistan affect the dollar?
It is tempting, but wrong, to dismiss America’s failure in Afghanistan as inconsequential for the dollar. Picture: Getty

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Bretton Woods system, when US President Richard Nixon suspended the US dollar’s convertibility into gold and allowed it to float. We are also approaching the 20th anniversary of the Taliban’s removal from power in Afghanistan at the hands of US-led coalition forces. Now that the Taliban has again prevailed, we should consider whether its victory over the world’s most powerful military and largest economy...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘The biggest failure in the aftermath of 9/11 was the failure to secure long-term support from the front-line states surrounding Afghanistan, with Pakistan particularly crucial.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: US failure in Pakistan helped the Taliban win back power in Afghanistan

World Bill Emmott 2 hours ago
New York governor Andrew Cuomo: A 165-page report by Letitia James, the New York attorney general, has concluded that he is a serial sexual harasser of women and a bully who fostered a climate of fear and intimidation. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: Democrat bigwigs abandon embattled Cuomo to his fate

World Marion McKeone 1 week ago
‘Joe Biden also will be channelling a public backlash against Big Business and Big Tech that started under Trump.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: The ‘Biden doctrine’ has more in common with Trump’s policies than Obama’s

World Nouriel Roubini 2 weeks ago
The Sackler family pocketed more than $35 billion in profits from OxyContin, a drug marketed with devastating ruthlessness and efficiency. Picture: AP

The opioid crisis: America’s other health horror

World Marion McKeone 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1