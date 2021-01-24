America’s humble saviour

Pity Joe Biden, the newly minted 46th president of the United States. Half of America sees him as a socialist stooge, or worse, an aider and abettor of Satan-worshipping paedophiles. The other half, having woken up from its four-year nightmare, wants to be soothed back to slumber with promises of order restored, plagues vanquished and an America that will live happily ever after.

America wants a new fairytale ending. And its oldest president, no stranger...