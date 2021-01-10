After four years, none of this should be a surprise

The cataclysmic events of last week were clearly signposted, every step of the way. It was inevitable that Trump’s four years of tumult, chaos and gleeful stoking of the cold civil war that festered under his administration would end in violence and a ham-fisted insurrection.

Red lights have been flashing for years, not months. Back in August 2017, neo-Nazis marched on Charlottesville, tiki torches in hand, bedecked with Confederate flags and neo-Nazi regalia...