After 20 years, $2 trillion dollars and an estimated 250,000 lives: US counts the cost of its Afghan misadventure

It was the grimmest of groundhog days. On Thursday evening, shortly after 5pm local time, a visibly shaken Joe Biden echoed the defiant declaration of another shell-shocked rookie president 20 years earlier.

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said in a pledge that was aimed squarely at Islamic State Khorasan (Isis-K), which claimed responsibility for the attack on Kabul Airport earlier that day.

"We...