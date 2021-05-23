Subscribe Today
A reluctant Biden gets involved in Middle East conflict as pressure mounts at home

The US president’s unquestioning support for Israel is being increasingly criticised by Congressional Democrats, young Democratic activists and civil rights groups

Marion McKeone
23rd May, 2021
US president Joe Biden, pictured with Democratic representatives Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib at Detroit Airport earlier this month: Tlaib has called on Biden to pull out of a $735 million arms deal with Israel. Picture: Getty

When Joe Biden became US president four months ago, he was determined that foreign spats would not distract him from the multiple domestic crises he faced at home.

On the day of his January 20 inauguration, 4,400 Americans died as the coronavirus pandemic crested its brutal third wave. The economy was in tatters and the country was still reeling from the violence it witnessed on January 6 when a MAGA mob stormed the US Capitol,...

