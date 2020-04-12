Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

A contagion of discontent: Trump walks a tightrope while America’s economy crumbles

The US president is struggling to grapple with the impact of the pandemic, with his poll ratings nosediving by the day

12th April, 2020
Donald Trump is entering the most treacherous period of his tenure in the White HouseBloomberg

This Easter Sunday, Donald Trump had a certain scenario in mind for the American people. He had anticipated packed churches, with the nationwide celebration of the Resurrection serving as a convenient metaphor for America’s overnight return to economic prosperity. Instead, he is entering what may prove to be the most treacherous period of his turbulent tenure in the White House.

There are signs that America’s patience is wearing thin with its self-designated cheerleader...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

China and the politics of generosity

The Asian superpower has stepped up to the plate in helping other countries to get Covid-19 under control. But many observers wonder if it is simply playing the long game in a far-reaching propaganda campaign to strengthen its position on the world stage

Aaron Rogan | 3 hours ago

New York’s mass graves overflow as Covid-19 crisis deepens

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a huge spike in the number of deaths in New York, with the city’s morgues struggling to cope

Marion McKeone | 3 hours ago

‘Worse than 9/11’: New York’s medics and police caught in a perfect storm

As the coronavirus rages through the city, its first responders are falling seriously ill in their droves – and all the while, President Donald Trump continues to downplay the growing crisis

Marion McKeone | 1 week ago