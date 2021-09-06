Subscribe Today
Log In

World

What lasting difference did 9/11 make to the US and Middle East?

While the 2001 attacks killed several thousand people, the ‘endless wars’ that the US subsequently launched killed many more

Joseph S Nye Jr
6th September, 2021
What lasting difference did 9/11 make to the US and Middle East?
‘Some 20 years after 9/11, the problem of terrorism remains, and terrorists may feel emboldened to try again.’ Picture: Robert Clark

The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, were a horrific shock. Images of trapped victims leaping from the Twin Towers are indelible, and the intrusive security measures introduced in the wake of the attacks have long since become a fact of life.

But skeptics doubt that it marked a turning point in history. They note that the immediate physical damage was far from fatal to American power. It is estimated that the United States’ GDP growth dropped...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

For now, the momentum is with Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, but he cannot afford to be complacent as his election campaign reaches its final strech. Picture: Getty

Total recall: Newsom fights to continue reigning in California

World Marion McKeone 1 day ago
A hijacked plane is seen moments before striking the second tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Picture: Getty

The day the earth stood still: remembering September 11

World Nadine O’Regan 2 days ago
Irish multinationals abroad had turnover of almost €256 billion in 2019, with US and UK affiliates accounting for 56.6 per cent of this

Almost 1.2m people working for Irish multinationals abroad

World Eva Short 1 week ago
A Taliban fighter holds a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) along the roadside in Herat, Afghanistan\&#039;s third-biggest city, after government forces pulled out the day before. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: Taliban close in on Afghan capital as US cuts and runs after 20 wasted years

World Marion McKeone 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1