Ukraine preparing for ‘full-scale invasion’ by Russia

Western countries must impose sanctions on Russia now, according to Ukraine’s ambassador to Ireland

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
26th January, 2022
Ukraine preparing for ‘full-scale invasion’ by Russia
Larysa Gerasko, the ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland, said Russia was amassing more military capacity at the border every day. Picture: Getty

Ukraine is preparing for a “full-scale invasion” by the Russian military, Larysa Gerasko, the country’s ambassador to Ireland has said.

It comes as the Irish government was also briefed yesterday on Russia’s intention to undertake military exercises 240 kilometres off the Irish southwest coast, which are international waters, but also part of Ireland’s exclusive economic zone.

Gerasko told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that it was crucial for western allies...

