Ukraine: courage under fire

As thousands of Ukrainians flee the advance of Russian troops and others shelter at home, the diaspora in Ireland are trying desperately to help from afar while lines of communication remain open

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
26th February, 2022
Ukraine: courage under fire
Diana Domanska with her children having a picnic at the Dnipro river in 2021: ‘We are all staying at home. I’m not reading my emails any more, I’m not preparing any documents any more. We are all watching the news and trying to care for our families’

Last Friday afternoon, as Russian missiles hammered Kyiv in Ukraine and thousands of Ukrainians around the country made for its border, Diana Domanska fired up the oven and baked for her family.

“It is nice when you have nice smells in your house, the smell of pastries. It is good,” Domanska, a Ukrainian who lives in a residential suburb just outside Kyiv, told the Business Post.

“We are trying to do...

