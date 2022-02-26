Ukraine: courage under fire

Last Friday afternoon, as Russian missiles hammered Kyiv in Ukraine and thousands of Ukrainians around the country made for its border, Diana Domanska fired up the oven and baked for her family.

“It is nice when you have nice smells in your house, the smell of pastries. It is good,” Domanska, a Ukrainian who lives in a residential suburb just outside Kyiv, told the Business Post.

“We are trying to do...