Thomas Daubler: Scholz promising much, but can he deliver?

Last week, the Bundestag elected Olaf Scholz as the ninth chancellor of post-war Germany. He leads a government consisting of Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats, which together are known as the traffic-light coalition – after the parties’ colours.

This government is new in multiple ways. Not only did it end the 16-year-long rule of Angela Merkel and the Christian Democrats, it is also the first such alliance at the federal level, and in...