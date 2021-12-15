Subscribe Today
Thomas Daubler: Scholz promising much, but can he deliver?

After 16 years of Angela Merkel, the changing of the guard in Germany sees the new government off to a promising start – but plenty of challenges lie ahead

Thomas Daubler
15th December, 2021
Thomas Daubler: Scholz promising much, but can he deliver?
Former German chancellor Angela Merkel with her successor Olaf Scholz, who will lead a three-party government known as the ‘traffic light coalition’. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Last week, the Bundestag elected Olaf Scholz as the ninth chancellor of post-war Germany. He leads a government consisting of Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats, which together are known as the traffic-light coalition – after the parties’ colours.

This government is new in multiple ways. Not only did it end the 16-year-long rule of Angela Merkel and the Christian Democrats, it is also the first such alliance at the federal level, and in...

