Thomas Daubler: Scholz promising much, but can he deliver?
After 16 years of Angela Merkel, the changing of the guard in Germany sees the new government off to a promising start – but plenty of challenges lie ahead
Last week, the Bundestag elected Olaf Scholz as the ninth chancellor of post-war Germany. He leads a government consisting of Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats, which together are known as the traffic-light coalition – after the parties’ colours.
This government is new in multiple ways. Not only did it end the 16-year-long rule of Angela Merkel and the Christian Democrats, it is also the first such alliance at the federal level, and in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dan O’Brien: Ireland’s growing export trade with China makes us vulnerable
We should not ignore the significant threat that the economic and military superpower poses to small democracies, including Ireland
Maxwell trial delivers few fireworks for onlookers, but testimonies still shock
It was not the sensational event that observers had expected as the prosecution concluded its case of sexual trafficking against socialite Ghislaine Maxwell
Maxwell trial reveals the dark side of the American dream
America is transfixed by the ‘trial of the century’, as the details revealed by those accusing Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking and exploitation offer a rare insight into the secretive inner world populated by the upper echelons of American society
Editorial: History is made as the new republic of Barbados is born
The Caribbean island and former colony is arguably a more stable and united entity today than its one-time coloniser