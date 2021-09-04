The day the earth stood still: remembering September 11

September 11, 2001 was a day that changed everything. On that day, the deadliest terrorist attacks in world history occurred in America, and via our television screens, we all bore shocked witness to them. With 2,996 people dead, including the hijackers, 9/11 was a paradigm shift: there was a before and an after, and nothing was ever the same again. In advance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a number of Irish figures, from business,...