The day the earth stood still: remembering September 11
Irish figures from journalism, politics, business and more recall their own experience of one of the modern era’s most extraordinary days
September 11, 2001 was a day that changed everything. On that day, the deadliest terrorist attacks in world history occurred in America, and via our television screens, we all bore shocked witness to them. With 2,996 people dead, including the hijackers, 9/11 was a paradigm shift: there was a before and an after, and nothing was ever the same again. In advance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a number of Irish figures, from business,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Almost 1.2m people working for Irish multinationals abroad
The largest proportion are working in the United States, according to the CSO
Marion McKeone: Taliban close in on Afghan capital as US cuts and runs after 20 wasted years
The Taliban's return to power represents a huge personal humiliation for Joe Biden and, far more importantly, a looming humanitarian catastrophe for Afghanistan’s people
Ireland to host UN meeting on women in Afghanistan as situation deteriorates
The Taliban’s swift advance has left the capital Kabul surrounded and the government of Ashraf Ghani in severe danger of being overthrown
Vincent Boland on Afghanistan: A misguided exercise comes to a chaotic end
The US’s 20-year occupation of Afghanistan has achieved almost nothing – and as the Taliban reimposes its dictatorship, a humanitarian tragedy is sure to follow