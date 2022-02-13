Senators in ‘full-scale mutiny’ over Uyghur report rejection

The Department of Foreign Affairs caused a “full-scale mutiny” among government senators after it refused to accept an independent report into the Chinese government’s treatment of Uyghur people.

In December, an independent and unofficial British-based tribunal found China had established camps in which up to one million Uyghur people have been incarcerated for “re-education”. The Uyghur Tribunal, which comprised lawyers, academics and business people, also found that they have been subjected...