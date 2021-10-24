Safety concerns and union walkouts preceded fatal Baldwin shooting

New details have emerged about the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting on the New Mexico film set where Alec Baldwin, the actor and producer, discharged a prop firearm, killing Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer, and wounding Joel Souza, a director and writer.

Production has stopped on the film Rust, which was in the 12th day of a 21-day shooting schedule when the fatal incident occurred during rehearsals for a gunfight involving Baldwin’s character. The production is...