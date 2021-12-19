Russian roulette: Is Putin likely to invade Ukraine, or is the threat of war a decoy?
Analysts believe Vladimir Putin’s posturing at the border with Ukraine may be just that, but others are concerned that given the Russian president has gone this far, an invasion may happen
Earlier this month, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke over a video call in an effort to avoid what has come to be seen as inevitable: a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Both the White House and the Kremlin issued press releases after the chat, which seemed to give the impression of a successful meeting that had at least delayed the likelihood of war. But contained within the two read-outs, as they’re known, was something else;...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Thomas Daubler: Scholz promising much, but can he deliver?
After 16 years of Angela Merkel, the changing of the guard in Germany sees the new government off to a promising start – but plenty of challenges lie ahead
Dan O’Brien: Ireland’s growing export trade with China makes us vulnerable
We should not ignore the significant threat that the economic and military superpower poses to small democracies, including Ireland
Maxwell trial delivers few fireworks for onlookers, but testimonies still shock
It was not the sensational event that observers had expected as the prosecution concluded its case of sexual trafficking against socialite Ghislaine Maxwell
Maxwell trial reveals the dark side of the American dream
America is transfixed by the ‘trial of the century’, as the details revealed by those accusing Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking and exploitation offer a rare insight into the secretive inner world populated by the upper echelons of American society