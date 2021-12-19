Subscribe Today
Log In

World

Russian roulette: Is Putin likely to invade Ukraine, or is the threat of war a decoy?

Analysts believe Vladimir Putin’s posturing at the border with Ukraine may be just that, but others are concerned that given the Russian president has gone this far, an invasion may happen

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
19th December, 2021
Russian roulette: Is Putin likely to invade Ukraine, or is the threat of war a decoy?
Vladimir Putin: the Russian president believes that he is pushing back against the West that is trying to marginalise Russia and deny its rightful status as a great power. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke over a video call in an effort to avoid what has come to be seen as inevitable: a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Both the White House and the Kremlin issued press releases after the chat, which seemed to give the impression of a successful meeting that had at least delayed the likelihood of war. But contained within the two read-outs, as they’re known, was something else;...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel with her successor Olaf Scholz, who will lead a three-party government known as the ‘traffic light coalition’. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Thomas Daubler: Scholz promising much, but can he deliver?

World Thomas Daubler
‘Strength, in numbers or in other forms, is the only effective way of countering Chinese intimidation.’ Picture: Getty

Dan O’Brien: Ireland’s growing export trade with China makes us vulnerable

World Dan O'Brien
Annie Farmer during a detention hearing for Jeffrey Epstein, the now deceased accused sex trafficker, at US Federal Court in New York city. PIcture: Getty

Maxwell trial delivers few fireworks for onlookers, but testimonies still shock

World Marion McKeone
Sarah Ransome, one of the women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of abuse, arrives for the trial at the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse. Picture: Getty

Maxwell trial reveals the dark side of the American dream

World Marion McKeone

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1