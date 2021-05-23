Ongoing ‘forgotten occupation’ shows how the EU’s principles only go so far
The eyes of the world were on Gaza last week, but Spain’s hardline treatment of migrants entering the enclave of Ceuta reminds us that other political and humanitarian crises are unfolding closer to home
They are a Muslim people, divided between their occupied homeland and decades-old refugee camps in a neighbouring country. That occupation has long been criticised by the United Nations, to little effect, for the occupier is an ally of the United States and Europe.
A peace process has been stalled since the 1990s. With every passing year, the occupier’s grip on the territory it has seized gets tighter; the prospect of an agreed solution apparently recedes....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Will justice for George Floyd lead to lasting change for Black America?
As a white police officer is finally held to account for a black man’s murder, there is some hope that it might be the beginning of the end of systemic racism in law enforcement – but change will be slow
Simon Coveney: We will not remain silent in the face of the atrocities in Syria
Without a complete and verifiable end to human rights violations and abuses, the people of Syria cannot look forward to a bright future
We cannot trade with China without challenging abuse of human rights
Political differences must not stop the international community from standing up to the Chinese Communist Party and its undemocratic and dangerous actions
Comment: US-China trade relations need a reset post-Trump
Relations between the two countries are openly hostile but Joe Biden has an opportunity to change that by seeking cooperation and mutual gain when possible and resolving confrontation through multilateral forums