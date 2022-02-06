Marion McKeone: Pence distances himself from Trump in quest for nomination

Four hundred days after a pro-Donald Trump mob smashed their way into the US Capitol Building chanting “Hang Mike Pence”, the former US vice-president has finally called out the former president for his repeated claims that Pence had the power to overturn the 2020 presidential election results but lacked the courage to do so.

It was Pence’s most forceful statement on an issue he has avoided addressing until now. “President Trump is wrong,” he...