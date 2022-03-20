Marion Mckeone: Not even a Covid diagnosis can dampen Irish spirits after a successful week in DC

In politics as in comedy, timing is everything. There’s never a good time to catch Covid-19, but for Taoiseach Micheál Martin, it was particularly unfortunate to learn of his diagnosis moments before Nancy Pelosi, the house speaker, was to present him with an international leadership award in front of 800 of Washington DC’s staunchest Irish supporters.

As Pelosi put it afterwards, “it was during the appetiser they took him away”,...